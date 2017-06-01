Golf Course or Park? City Council set to determine the fate of the Municipal Golf Course
For weeks, there has been uncertainty about the future of the Municipal Golf Course next door to John Hunt Park. Thursday night, the city unveiled two plans - one that would reopen the course after a major facelift, and another that would divide the property into a mixed-use park.
