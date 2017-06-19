GE: Huntsville, Auburn plants to help fill Paris Air Show orders
GE Aviation, which is building two plants in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, and its joint venture companies announced more than $31 billion in orders and commitments at this week's Paris Air Show. The air show is the aerospace industry's largest trade event, attracting 2,300 international exhibitors, 150,000 trade visitors and about 30 national pavilions.
