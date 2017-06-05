GATR investing $7.5 million in Huntsv...

GATR investing $7.5 million in Huntsville expansion, doubling workforce

Read more: Alabama Live

GATR Technologies is planning to grow its workforce over the next two years as it expands its facility in Huntsville's Cummings Research Park. The company, which was acquired last year by San Diego-based Cubic Corporation for $232.5 million, broke ground last week on a 63,000-square-foot addition at 7000 Quest Circle, where GATR has a 35,000-square-foot facility.

