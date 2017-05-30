Galen's expanding soon at former Mull...

Galen's expanding soon at former Mullins Restaurant in Huntsville

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A Madison County eatery plans to bring new life this month to the former Mullins Restaurant space near downtown Huntsville. Galen's will open this month at the former Mullins location in Five Points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... 15 min Blaine 1
mouth cancer from chewing 17 hr ThomasA 2
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Jun 1 why did he have t... 29
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 27 Angus Mckinnon Young 4
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) May 24 ThomasA 40
News Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil... May 24 ThomasA 4
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 15 Democrat 14
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC