First Google Fiber Space opens in Huntsville

Mayor Tommy Battle announced in February 2016 that Google Fiber was coming to Huntsville, and that the high-speed fiber optic internet and television service would expand the city. And now, the Google Fiber customer service team wants you to experience the possibilities that the service has to offer- with a store, called a Google Fiber Space.

