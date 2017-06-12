First Concert in the Park at newly re...

First Concert in the Park at newly remodeled Big Spring Park

Read more: Alabama Live

Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville's Department of Parks and Recreation's 2017 Concerts in the Park season kicked off Monday June 12th in the newly remodeled Big Spring Park with performances by the Winslow Davis Ensemble & Calypso Vision. The first Concert in the Park scheduled for the previous week was canceled due to possible sever weather.

