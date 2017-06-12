'Finally, she can rest in peace': Huntsville man pleads guilty in girlfriend's beating...
Christopher Copeland has pleaded guilty and accepted a life sentence in the July 2015 beating death of his girlfriend Tonya Carroll . Christopher Copeland has pleaded guilty and accepted a life sentence in the July 2015 beating death of his girlfriend Tonya Carroll .( Carroll found that peace Friday when Huntsville man Christopher Copeland pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her sister Tonya.
