Fewer storms on Friday, some big-time heat just ahead
Huntsville hit 93AoF with a heat index at 100AoF before powerful storms blew through Thursday afternoon with wind gusts as high as 54 MPH at Huntsville International and 64 MPH in Holly Pond. At one point over 20,000 Huntsville Utilities customers lost power Thursday, but those storms are long gone now! It's almost standard operating procedure this time of year to have one day with a big wave of heavy storms followed by a much quieter day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|6
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Curtis J Fox (Apr '10)
|Jun 6
|Taylor
|3
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Jun 5
|Ivanka
|1
|mouth cancer from chewing
|Jun 4
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC