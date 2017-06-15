Fewer storms on Friday, some big-time heat just ahead

Huntsville hit 93AoF with a heat index at 100AoF before powerful storms blew through Thursday afternoon with wind gusts as high as 54 MPH at Huntsville International and 64 MPH in Holly Pond. At one point over 20,000 Huntsville Utilities customers lost power Thursday, but those storms are long gone now! It's almost standard operating procedure this time of year to have one day with a big wave of heavy storms followed by a much quieter day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.