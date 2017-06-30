Excitement builds for total solar 'Gr...

Excitement builds for total solar 'Great American Eclipse' in August

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Millions of people in the United States will be in the perfect spot to witness a total solar eclipse later this summer. The Moon will cross in front of the sun and cast a shadow on part of the US on Tuesday, August 21. The greatest impacts of the eclipse will occur in the path of totality , where the Moon will completely block the sun for a few minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good R_ox y, o_xy,cm-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin,o_xy... 55 min Hunsville drop de... 1
How old is the sewage system in Huntsville? 15 hr ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Jun 24 Kimberly 15
Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10) Jun 20 Saints MC 68
Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14) Jun 19 ThomasA 12
antique airplane Jun 13 Bobby Walker Red 8
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... Jun 10 ThomasA 6
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,434 • Total comments across all topics: 282,150,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC