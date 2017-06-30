Excitement builds for total solar 'Great American Eclipse' in August
Millions of people in the United States will be in the perfect spot to witness a total solar eclipse later this summer. The Moon will cross in front of the sun and cast a shadow on part of the US on Tuesday, August 21. The greatest impacts of the eclipse will occur in the path of totality , where the Moon will completely block the sun for a few minutes.
