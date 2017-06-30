Dunlop Introduces the All-New Geomax ...

Dunlop Introduces the All-New Geomax MX12 - For Soft-Terrain

A tires has dominated racing since its pro-class introduction in 2010. Since then, Geomax motocross-oriented tires have won every AMA Pro Supercross and Motocross Championship in the U.S. Over the past seven years, Dunlop engineers have continued to evolve the Geomax series, and the all-new MX12 is the latest result of Dunlop's ongoing development.

