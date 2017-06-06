Dry weather is moving in, but did we ...

Dry weather is moving in, but did we get enough rain?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

For the last 2-3 weeks the Tennessee Valley has seen one wet day after another. Rainfall totals range from 5 inches to almost 10 since May 20th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Curtis J Fox (Apr '10) 12 hr Taylor 3
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) 21 hr Jay690 350
How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri... Mon Ivanka 1
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... Mon Blaine 1
mouth cancer from chewing Sun ThomasA 2
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Jun 1 why did he have t... 29
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 27 Angus Mckinnon Young 4
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC