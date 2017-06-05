DCS superintendent search deadline passed, but few details shared

The lawyer vetting Decatur City Schools superintendent candidates said there is "far in excess" of 25 applicants for the job, but he will not say whether any of the applicants are current school employees. "I have promised confidentiality to all applicants and, therefore, will not reveal whether there are any internal candidates as, in my opinion, that could compromise the confidentiality I have promised," said attorney James Irby, of Florence.

