Court records reveal terrorism charge against Huntsville man arrested last week

A Huntsville man arrested last week on a terrorism charge is not scheduled for his first court appearance until July 5, according to Madison County court records. Aziz Sayyed, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with soliciting/providing support for an act of terrorism, but officials did not spell out the specific charge.

