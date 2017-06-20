Court records reveal terrorism charge against Huntsville man arrested last week
A Huntsville man arrested last week on a terrorism charge is not scheduled for his first court appearance until July 5, according to Madison County court records. Aziz Sayyed, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with soliciting/providing support for an act of terrorism, but officials did not spell out the specific charge.
