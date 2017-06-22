Court documents say Huntsville terror suspect "procured" materials for making a bomb
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Court documents say Aziz Sayyed was arrested for "procurement" of "materials for the manufacturing of explosive devices to be used against the United States, state of Alabama, and in furtherance of Terrorism."
