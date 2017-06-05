Cool things to do in Huntsville, June 11-17
Here's a chance to see what legendary Muscle Shoals studio musicians can do onstage instead of a recording booth. The 15-piece Muscle Shoals Revue boasts guitarist Jimmy Johnson and keyboardist Spooner Oldham of the "Sweet Home Alabama"-feted Swampers rhythm section.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|6 hr
|Sunshine
|1
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|6
|Curtis J Fox (Apr '10)
|Jun 6
|Taylor
|3
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Jun 5
|Ivanka
|1
|mouth cancer from chewing
|Jun 4
|ThomasA
|1
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Jun 1
|why did he have t...
|29
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC