City leaders are seeking input on the Downtown Huntsville Master Plan
Last week, the City of Huntsville unveiled their master plan for the downtown area. Monday night, Councilman Bill Kling offered a chance for citizens to ask questions and learn more about the proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Saints MC
|68
|Does anyone know where to buy Zapp's potato chips? (Aug '13)
|23 hr
|Kaye
|2
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|12
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Jun 17
|Debbie T
|11
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Curtis J Fox (Apr '10)
|Jun 6
|Taylor
|3
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC