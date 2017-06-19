City leaders are seeking input on the...

City leaders are seeking input on the Downtown Huntsville Master Plan

13 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Last week, the City of Huntsville unveiled their master plan for the downtown area. Monday night, Councilman Bill Kling offered a chance for citizens to ask questions and learn more about the proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

