Church Activities 6-7

Church Activities 6-7

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Four-Point Baptist Church, 3501 Old Tasso Road, will have homecoming Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Singing, featuring the Joint Heirs, will begin at 2 p.m. There will be no evening service. Four-Point Baptist Church, 3501 Old Tasso Road, will have homecoming Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Singing, featuring the Joint Heirs, will begin at 2 p.m. There will be no evening service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Curtis J Fox (Apr '10) Tue Taylor 3
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Tue Jay690 350
How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri... Mon Ivanka 1
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... Jun 5 Blaine 1
mouth cancer from chewing Jun 4 ThomasA 2
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Jun 1 why did he have t... 29
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 27 Angus Mckinnon Young 4
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,592,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC