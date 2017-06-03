Celebs turn out for 15th annual John ...

Celebs turn out for 15th annual John Stallworth Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The stars were out in Huntsville this weekend for the 15th annual John Stallworth Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament. More than 160 golfers and 23 celebrities, including several Pro Football Hall of Famers, participated in the event.

