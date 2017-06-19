Capital murder trials begin Monday in Huntsville slayings of 3-year-old, paraplegic man
Maurice Cartwright will go on trial Monday for capital murder in the 2013 slaying of his 3-year-old son Jeremyah Shoulders. Also on trial for capital murder this week is Latransezon Malloy .
