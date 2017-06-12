Bastion gets potential $267M NASA saf...

Bastion gets potential $267M NASA safety services contract

15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Technology

Houston-based small business Bastion Technologies has received a potential eight-year, $267.5 million contract to carry out safety and mission support services at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala. NASA awarded the contract as a small business set-aside for services in support of programs such as NASA's Space Launch System, International Space Station, flight projects, science missions and technology development projects.

