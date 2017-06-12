Bastion gets potential $267M NASA safety services contract
Houston-based small business Bastion Technologies has received a potential eight-year, $267.5 million contract to carry out safety and mission support services at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala. NASA awarded the contract as a small business set-aside for services in support of programs such as NASA's Space Launch System, International Space Station, flight projects, science missions and technology development projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Technology.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|antique airplane
|8 hr
|jcorvette72
|6
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|9 hr
|Wayne Famous
|2
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Curtis J Fox (Apr '10)
|Jun 6
|Taylor
|3
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Jun 5
|Ivanka
|1
|mouth cancer from chewing
|Jun 4
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC