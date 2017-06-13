Autism society and local theater hosting sensory friendly movie screenings this summer
For adults and parents with children on the autism spectrum, going to the movies can be an overwhelming experience. That's why the Autism Society of Alabama has partnered with AMC Valley Bend 18 to bring sensory friendly screenings to Huntsville.
