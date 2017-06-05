Attorney: Warehouse fire defendant in...

Attorney: Warehouse fire defendant in near mental breakdown

The operator of an Oakland warehouse where 36 people died in a massive fire is experiencing a near mental breakdown following his arrest on involuntary manslaughter charges, his attorneys said Friday. Lawyer Tony Serra disclosed the details about his client, Derick Almena, at a news conference, using a photo of Almena and his family as a backdrop.

