Attorney for Huntsville man charged with supporting terrorism files...
The attorney representing a Huntsville man charged with soliciting/providing support for an act of terrorism says his client should be immediately released. Attorney Bruce Gardner argues his client, Aziz Sayyed, has been illegally and unconstitutionally detained since his arrest on June 15. He is requesting that a judge either immediately release Sayyed or set a reasonable bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Jun 21
|Harry Johnson
|14
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Does anyone know where to buy Zapp's potato chips? (Aug '13)
|Jun 19
|Kaye
|2
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC