Athens City Council to hold public hearing on Sunday alcohol sales

Athens residents will be able to address the Athens City Council on Monday night about a proposed change in the city's alcohol ordinance that would allow Sunday alcohol sales. "My goal is for us to introduce" the amended ordinance Monday night, said Council President Joseph Cannon, "and vote on it at the next council meeting."

