Army's Redstone Arsenal on lockdown for 'possible active shooter'
The US Army's Redstone Arsenal post in Huntsville, Alabama, is on lockdown because of a "possible active shooter," the facility's Twitter account said Tuesday. There were reports of a shooter at Building 5301 - the Aviation and Missile Command building - at the post's Sparkman Center, Army spokeswoman Kim Hanson said.
