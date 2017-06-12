Alabama Supreme Court denies appeals ...

Alabama Supreme Court denies appeals of two death row inmates

14 hrs ago

Jason Michael Sharp and James Osgood both filed for a writ of certiorari to the state's highest court-- a petition that asks the court to hear their separate cases. Friday, the Alabama Supreme Court announced they will not hear the cases of either inmate.

