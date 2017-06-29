Alabama commit dominates Alabama Girls State Junior Champpionship
Alabama commitment Michaela Morard fired a an 11-under-par 205 to win the 54th Alabama Girls State Junior Championship at Valley Hill Country Club in Huntsville. The rising sophomore at Randolph School in Huntsville carded a third-round 67 today and finished 14 strokes ahead of second-place Ally Williams of Athens.
