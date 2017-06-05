5 years later, murder trial set to be...

5 years later, murder trial set to begin in choking death of 36-year-old Huntsville man

13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

More than five years after the fatal choking of 36-year-old Marlo Patton, three Huntsville men will be put on trial for murder Monday. Jamie Kelly, 28, Savontae Shoulders, 26, and Robert Davis, 30, face up to life in prison if convicted of murder.

