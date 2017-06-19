3 found guilty in Huntsville drug-deal killing of 36-year-old Marlo Patton
Three men were convicted today in the 2012 choking death of Marlo Patton, a 36-year-old Huntsville man who was trying to buy drugs when he was killed. Robert Davis, 30, Jamie Kelly, 28, and Savontae Shoulders, 26, were convicted today by a Madison County jury after two days of deliberation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know where to buy Zapp's potato chips? (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|Kaye
|2
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|12
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Jun 17
|Debbie T
|11
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Curtis J Fox (Apr '10)
|Jun 6
|Taylor
|3
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC