Watch: Vicious kangaroo attack injures girl, stuns family at Alabama...
The girl needed stitches and is recovering from the traumatizing encounter. A vicious kangaroo attack at an Alabama animal park injured a 9-year-old girl and stunned her family as they looked on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|2 hr
|Steve
|2
|antique airplane
|2 hr
|Fish
|5
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|2 hr
|Stan and Kyle
|13
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC