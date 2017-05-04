Unusually cool with areas of rain Friday
Highs are expected to reach the middle and upper 60s Thursday, but we will not be warmer than the low and middle 50s during the day on Friday. Friday will easily be one of the coolest May days the Tennessee Valley has seen in a long time, and maybe even the coolest May 5 on record for most communities.
