UAH softball falls short in GSC title game

The University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team earned its 12th appearance in the Gulf South Conference Softball Championships title game with an extra-inning 4-3 win over Valdosta State on Sunday, but the Chargers then fell 18-5 in the championship contest to Mississippi College. UAH goes to 41-15 on the season and will now await to hear its postseason fate Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.