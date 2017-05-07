UAH softball falls short in GSC title game
The University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team earned its 12th appearance in the Gulf South Conference Softball Championships title game with an extra-inning 4-3 win over Valdosta State on Sunday, but the Chargers then fell 18-5 in the championship contest to Mississippi College. UAH goes to 41-15 on the season and will now await to hear its postseason fate Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|7 hr
|acts 2 38
|1
|antique airplane
|Sat
|Tater Johnson
|2
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 1
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC