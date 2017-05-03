Trial opens in Huntsville church pantry double murder, K-9 located...

Trial opens in Huntsville church pant...

Trial opens in Huntsville church pantry double murder

The capital murder trial of Richard Burgin opened Wednesday morning with the prosecution telling jurors that four key pieces of evidence link Burgin to the May 2013 murders of two elderly brothers at West Huntsville United Methodist Church. The defense used its opening statement to urge jurors to consider the lack of evidence in the state's case against Burgin.

