Trial opens in Huntsville church pantry double murder, K-9 located...
The capital murder trial of Richard Burgin opened Wednesday morning with the prosecution telling jurors that four key pieces of evidence link Burgin to the May 2013 murders of two elderly brothers at West Huntsville United Methodist Church. The defense used its opening statement to urge jurors to consider the lack of evidence in the state's case against Burgin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|33 min
|C Ellerbe
|21
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 1
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
|alabama lottery
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|6
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|16
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC