Thousands without power in Huntsville area after Saturday night storms
The storm's strong winds left scattered areas of Madison County with over 70 reported trees down- many across power lines. The company said restoration efforts are slower than usual Sunday morning, because crews are having difficulty getting to affected areas with significant tree damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Mike Kokizgon
|36
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC