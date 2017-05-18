The New Gate 9 at Redstone Arsenal set to open in July

Crews will be shutting down the inbound lanes of traffic the evening of June 30th until the morning of July 5th, so changes can be made to Gate 9. They are moving the current gate back farther into Redstone Arsenal. They think moving it will help with the flow of traffic at Gate 9. "When we do have a big back up at the gate for whatever reason, it can happen for a variety of reasons, but when that does happens we`ve got traffic all the way back on 565.

