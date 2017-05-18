The New Gate 9 at Redstone Arsenal se...

The New Gate 9 at Redstone Arsenal set to open in July

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Crews will be shutting down the inbound lanes of traffic the evening of June 30th until the morning of July 5th, so changes can be made to Gate 9. They are moving the current gate back farther into Redstone Arsenal. They think moving it will help with the flow of traffic at Gate 9. "When we do have a big back up at the gate for whatever reason, it can happen for a variety of reasons, but when that does happens we`ve got traffic all the way back on 565.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) May 17 Mike Kokizgon 36
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 16 Dex 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 15 Democrat 14
antique airplane May 14 Fish 5
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Apr 30 jcorvette72 14
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC