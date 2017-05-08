TGI Friday's in Huntsville shuts down
The TGI Friday's at 4935 University Dr. in NW Huntsville closed down abruptly over the weekend. Crews are already moving furniture out of the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|antique airplane
|42 min
|Ronald Donald Drake
|3
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|Mon
|acts 2 38
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 1
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC