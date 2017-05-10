Test Tank for NASA Heavy-Lift Rocket ...

Test Tank for NASA Heavy-Lift Rocket Damaged in Louisiana

A Space Launch System fuel tank needed for structural tests in advance of the debut flight of NASA's heavy-lift booster was damaged on May 3, the space agency said today . NASA has not yet determined if the damage will affect the schedule of the maiden SLS flight, whose November 2018 launch date was already in doubt, the agency said.

