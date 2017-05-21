Straight-line winds vs a tornado: What caused Saturday's storm damage?
With such extensive storm damage that occurred Saturday, many of us are wondering what exactly happened. Was it a straight-line wind event? Was it a tornado? What could have downed so many trees and powerlines in the Valley Saturday? At 5:27pm, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Madison, Morgan and Limestone Counties, specifically for areas that included Lacey's Spring, Madison and Huntsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Mike Kokizgon
|36
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC