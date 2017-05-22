Storms topple 70 trees on power lines across Huntsville
More than 70 trees fell on power lines across Huntsville in Saturday's severe thunderstorm that also toppled a handful of trees in Brahan Spring Park. Huntsville Utilities spokesman Gary Whitley said on Monday morning that it's the most downed trees to be affecting power lines in recent memory, possible extending back to historic 2011 tornado outbreak.
