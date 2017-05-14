Spring 2017 is abnormally dry: Is the Valley headed for another drought?
It's been a relatively dry spring period for the Tennessee Valley, and while that is good for school sports and other recreational activities, it is rather concerning considering what we experienced in 2017. Over the next seven days, the forecast call for highs in the upper 80s/lower 90s with isolated chances of rain.
