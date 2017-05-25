Southern Living to give free gift to ...

Southern Living to give free gift to first 200 guests at new Alabama store

11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The first 200 guests at Southern Living's grand opening this weekend in Huntsville will receive a free miniature succulent plant from the retailer. Southern Living parent company Time Inc. will launch a 5,500-square-foot store at 10 a.m. May 27 at the north end of the shopping center next to Francesca's.

