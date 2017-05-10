Scout & Molly's to open first Alabama store this year in downtown Huntsville
A women's boutique founded in Raleigh, N.C., 15 years ago will soon find a new home in downtown Huntsville. Scout & Molly's will open a 1,272-square-foot store in August at The Avenue , downtown's newest mixed-use project featuring residential and street-level commercial space along Jefferson Street.
