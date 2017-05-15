Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buyin...

Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsville-built missile defense system

57 min ago Read more: WAAY

According to a report from Reuters , Japan is "leaning towards" buying the Aegis Ashore missile defense system, whose interceptors are built on Redstone Arsenal. The move comes as North Korea continues to test ballistic missiles with the range to strike Japan and other bases in the Pacific.

