Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsville-built missile defense system
According to a report from Reuters , Japan is "leaning towards" buying the Aegis Ashore missile defense system, whose interceptors are built on Redstone Arsenal. The move comes as North Korea continues to test ballistic missiles with the range to strike Japan and other bases in the Pacific.
