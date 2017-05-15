Remove Confederate monument in Huntsville, petition says
A handful of north Alabama organizations have started a petition seeking to remove a Confederate monument at the Madison County Courthouse in downtown Huntsville. The courthouse is "supposed to be a place of justice for all" and not a place to honor "the heroes who fell in defense of the principles which gave birth to the Confederate cause," the website statement for the petition states.
