Remove Confederate monument in Huntsville, petition says

12 hrs ago

A handful of north Alabama organizations have started a petition seeking to remove a Confederate monument at the Madison County Courthouse in downtown Huntsville. The courthouse is "supposed to be a place of justice for all" and not a place to honor "the heroes who fell in defense of the principles which gave birth to the Confederate cause," the website statement for the petition states.

