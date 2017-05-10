Regions: Credit reporting agency told customers they were behind on loans -- they weren't
When Huntsville resident Andrew Sutinen checked his email Thursday morning, he got an unexpected email: he was notified that a loan he'd taken out from Regions Bank was 90 days late, and another account was being closed. So he pulled up his account: all his payments were up to date.
