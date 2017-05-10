Regions: Credit reporting agency told...

Regions: Credit reporting agency told customers they were behind on loans -- they weren't

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

When Huntsville resident Andrew Sutinen checked his email Thursday morning, he got an unexpected email: he was notified that a loan he'd taken out from Regions Bank was 90 days late, and another account was being closed. So he pulled up his account: all his payments were up to date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
antique airplane May 9 Ronald Donald Drake 3
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 8 acts 2 38 1
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 1 Paul 12
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Apr 30 Pastor Purseisfull 33
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Apr 30 jcorvette72 14
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC