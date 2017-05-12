Randolph beats Briarwood Christian 3-...

Randolph beats Briarwood Christian 3-2 for boys 4A-5A state title

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The Raiders beat Briarwood Christian 3-2 tonight for the boys Class 4A-5A state championship tonight at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. Randolph was the runner-up last season and state champ in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
antique airplane Sat Virgil 4
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 8 acts 2 38 1
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 1 Paul 12
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Apr 30 Pastor Purseisfull 33
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Apr 30 jcorvette72 14
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,881 • Total comments across all topics: 281,010,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC