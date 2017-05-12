Randolph beats Briarwood Christian 3-2 for boys 4A-5A state title
The Raiders beat Briarwood Christian 3-2 tonight for the boys Class 4A-5A state championship tonight at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. Randolph was the runner-up last season and state champ in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|antique airplane
|Sat
|Virgil
|4
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 8
|acts 2 38
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 1
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC