Police arrest Huntsville man for Madison credit union robbery
Police arrested a Huntsville man for the bank robbery at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union in Madison on Monday morning. Police charged Jamal Rashad Glover with robbery on Wednesday after a citizen recognized him as the suspect after investigators released camera footage of the robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|antique airplane
|May 9
|Ronald Donald Drake
|3
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 8
|acts 2 38
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 1
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC