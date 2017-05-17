Pieces of iconic Jesus mosaic at Huntsville church to be given away
The iconic Cosmic Christ mosaic at the First Baptist Church on Governors Drive in Huntsville is giving away pieces of the original art work as the project to replace it begins. The church will be giving away 500 pieces of the small glass tiles on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the church.
