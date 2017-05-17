Pieces of iconic Jesus mosaic at Hunt...

Pieces of iconic Jesus mosaic at Huntsville church to be given away

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The iconic Cosmic Christ mosaic at the First Baptist Church on Governors Drive in Huntsville is giving away pieces of the original art work as the project to replace it begins. The church will be giving away 500 pieces of the small glass tiles on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) 20 hr Mike Kokizgon 36
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) Tue Dex 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 15 Democrat 14
antique airplane May 14 Fish 5
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Apr 30 jcorvette72 14
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC