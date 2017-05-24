Northern Alabama Removed From Drought...

Northern Alabama Removed From Drought Advisory

16 hrs ago

After 5 days of rain the streams around the Valley are flowing fast! Every site in Norther Alabama and Southern Tennessee monitored by the United States Geological Survey is flowing at a rate near or above average. The consistent rainfall this week has been good for our water systems, which have spent the year recovering from the 2016 drought.

