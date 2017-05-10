No death penalty in double murder at Huntsville church, jury says
A Madison County jury recommended Wednesday that the man they convicted of capital murder be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The advisory verdict in the penalty phase of the trial spared the life of Richard Burgin Jr., who killed two elderly food pantry volunteers inside a Huntsville church in a bloody scene where prosecutors said Burgin was seeking money to buy drugs.
